Subhead Devils defeat Greater Atlanta Christian in first round of McDonald’s Shootout Tournament

Jaelin Webb attempts to make a pass in heavy traffic in the McDonald’s Shootout Tournament at Hart County High School in Hartwell Monday. (Photo by Scoggins)

The Elbert County Blue Devils defeated Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC) 55-52 in the first round of the McDonald’s Shootout Tournament at Hart County High School in Hartwell Monday afternoon. The two…