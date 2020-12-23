Lady Devils defeat Grovetown

Subhead After delayed start to season due to quarantine, Lady Devils move to 1-0 on the season

Sophomore Terrace Hester scored 11 of the Lady Devils’ 65 points against Grovetown Dec. 12 in the Elbert County Middle School gym. (Photo by Scoggins)

Sophomore Aaniyah Allen led the Lady Devils in scoring with 28 points in Elbert County’s 65-55 win over Grovetown Dec. 12 at Elbert County Middle School. (Photo by Scoggins)

After quarantine and canceled games delayed the start of its season, the Elbert County Lady Devils basketball team defeated the Grovetown Lady Warriors 65-55 in the first game of the season Saturday,…