FHF Hardman’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’

Super Bowl LIV Champion Mecole Hardman, Jr. selected Friends Helping Friends Club (FHF) for his NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats.”

Thirty-two members of the Kansas City Chiefs wore custom cleats during the game in Week 13 where the Chiefs defeated the Broncos. Players, coaches and executives wore custom-painted cleats representing various charitable causes for the fifth straight season.

“Mecole continues to be such an outstanding Super Friend to our Elbert County kiddos. He has always gone and continues to go above and beyond with a huge heart and contagious energy,” FHF Founding President Sandy Adams said. “The overwhelming love our students have for Mecole really has nothing to do with his football career but everything to do with his genuine inspiring love he spiritedly shows for them.”

Beginning in January the cleats will be auctioned off at nfl.com with the proceeds benefiting charity. For more info about the Chiefs’ “My Cause My Cleats,” visit https://www.chiefs.com/mycausemycleats/.

Even though the current pandemic has prevented the organization from conducting recent annual FHF events, FHF, Inc. continues to diligently provide support and modified activities for Elbert County students overcoming special challenges with a little help from their Friends. The organization is looking forward to many more FHF events, and Hardman has committed to stay involved. Plans for the next event include the FHF Silent Auction with several designated items to be signed on stage by Hardman. Visit FriendsHelpingFriends.com for more info about FHF.