Devil athletes can get free physical on Saturday, June 20

Free physical day will be held at the ECCHS multi-purpose building between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. (excluding an hour for lunch) on Saturday, June 20.

The free physicals are done in cooperation with The Medical Center of Elberton.

According to ECCHS Athletic Director Brian Turner, 10 physicals will be conducted every 15 minutes to allow for social distancing.

Students will be required to sign up for appropriate times.

Physical forms may be picked up at the school’s front office or students can print them out by going to elbertathletics.com under “more” or formreleaf.com.

All students will ride a bus to and from The Medical Center.

Parents and guardians will not be allowed to ride on the bus to and from The Medical Center, and parents may not take students directly to The Medical Center for the physicals.

Everyone entering the multi-purpose building, prior to going to The Medical Center, will be screened. If the student has a fever or is not feeling well they will not be allowed inside the multi-purpose building.

There will not be a station to complete forms at the multi-purpose buildling. The forms must be completely filled out before students arrive at the multi-purpose building.

For more information on the free physical day, students may contact Brian Turner at 706-213-4118 (or email bturner@elbert.k12.ga.us) or Nicole Adams at 706-213-4138 (email nicole.adams@elbert.k12.ga.us),