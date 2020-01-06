Students of the Month named for December

Body

Elbert County Comprehensive High School recently named its Students of the Month for December 2019.

Madelyn Dias was recognized by the science department. Her teacher Cathy White said “Madelyn is nominated for her outstanding academic performance, high quality digital assignments and asking questions in class that demonstrate deep understanding of anatomy concepts.” Madelyn is the daughter of Thomas and Melissa Dias.

Rylee Smith was selected as a Career Pathways Student of the Month by the Business & Computer Science Pathway. Her instructors, Deana Crook and Lori Starrett, said that “Rylee has been a tremendous asset to our school store, The Devil's Pen. She is great with customers, very creative, and works hard every day.” Rylee is the daughter of Bart and Kellie Smith.

Madison Webb was chosen as a Career Pathways Student of the Month by the Web & Digital Design Pathway. Instructor Nat McCarty said that “Madison has been a great addition to our BDNN staff this year. She is dedicated, hard working and multi-talented when it comes to filming, creating and producing media for our team.” Madison is the daughter of Jimmy and Charla Webb.

The Fine Arts Student of the Month was Talaysha Thornton. Art instructor David Bennett said, “Talaysha is not only a wonderful student, she is also highly skilled in the art room. She puts her all into every project and is a perfectionist with her results. She is a delight to have in the classroom!” Talaysha is the daughter of Tamika Rucker.

Jake Harper was recognized by the math department. His teacher, Charmin Sexton, said, “Jake has the highest average in Coordinate Algebra. He is a very hard working student and is always willing to help others." Jake is the son of Keith and Crystal Harper.

Matthew Fernandez was being recognized as the Academic Student of the Month for December 2019 by the ELA/Foreign Language department because his teacher, Val Anderson, said that “he is a type of student who combines natural ability with a willingness and eagerness to learn. Matthew is a very enthusiastic learner and applies his knowledge to every subject very efficiently. His classmates and I can rely on him in any situation. He is a leader, but he is also very kind and caring.” Matthew is the son of Ann and David Fernandez.

Keivin Renteria-Saldivar was chosen as the Academic Student of the Month by the Social Studies department. Teacher Brandon Allen said, “Keivin is a brilliant student that is a hard worker. He consistently shows engagement and is naturally curious. Keivin always drives to deeper his understanding in his academics.” Keivin is the son of Nicolas Renteria.

Cadet MAJ Lillian Childs (not pictured) was recognized as the Cadet of the Month for by the JROTC department. SFC Cadd said that “Lillian is no doubt the most driven cadet in our program. She went above and beyond supporting our local veterans, and she has done an amazing job as the Brigade S-4.” Cadet Childs is the daughter of Wayne and Nancy Childs.

Quentin Hill was selected by Coach David Robertson from Weight Training class as the PE Student of the Month. Coach Robertson nominated Quentin because “Quentin consistently displays an impeccable work ethic in the weight room. His selfless service, professionalism, and dedication to improved athletic performance are in keeping with the finest traditions of Elbert County athletics and reflect great credit upon himself, the teams of which he participates, Elbert County Comprehensive High School, and the Elbert County School District.” Quentin is the son of Ashonte’ Hill and Sanchez Hill.