When Elbert County Senior 4-H Club President Emma Williams asked local 4-Hers to make a card for local nursing home residents (who can’t have visitors), Cloverbud Sophie Black (age 7) and brother Gavin Black (age 4) decided to lend a (purple) hand and made 87 hand print flowers to distribute to the residents. According to their mother, Brandi Young Black, the brother and sister did it in hopes of brightening the residents’ day! We are sure they did!