Subhead School system welcomes back students, minus roughly 20 percent who will learn online

Elbert County School Resource Officer Tammy Gilliard welcomes a student on the first day of school at Elbert County Primary School Monday. (Photo by Jones)

Whether Elbert County is in the midst of a global pandemic or not, one thing is for certain – there’s a lot of heavy traffic on the first day of school. What is not common for the first day of…