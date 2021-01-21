Band, chorus hope to perform at Pearl Harbor

Body

Elbert County Comprehensive High School's Blue Devil Band and Chorus had been invited to perform at the 80th Annual Pearl Harbor Commemoration in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 2021, but, after talking with organizers in Hawaii, the band’s invitation has been extended to the 81st Annual Commemoration.

“The group in Hawaii that runs the program has agreed to allow our band and chorus to come in December of 2022,” said Elbert County School Superintendent Jon Jarvis.

According to Jarvis, there were concerns about cost and organizers have agreed to allow Elbert County to commit to 2022 to give the band and chorus time to raise funds for the trip.

Band and chorus members had been asked to pay a $180 deposit Jan. 14 as the first installment of a payment schedule for the trip.

Elbert County School Superintendent Jon Jarvis said last week at Elbert County's Board of Education work session that he wants to explore ways to raise money for the trip.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students," Jarvis told the board.

Jarvis had said that when the board meets in its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 25 he wanted to further discuss the trip.

Students are being asked to pay the $180 payment with the understanding that there will be nine more payments of up to $250 prior to the trip. The amount of payments later in the year will depend on how many donations and sponsorships the band can acquire.

A memo was sent to band students, chorus students and parents/guardians by Band Director Chandler Sumner and Chorus Director Allyson Dye about the trip.

Total tour cost is listed as $1,199, with $750 in flight costs, $100 in meals not covered in tour costs, $150 in ground transportation and instrument shipping and added baggage costs.

A memorandum to parents and guardians last week said funds beyond the deposit would refundable for any reason, including but not limited to the lack of BOE approval, sickness of an individual, sickness of the program or restrictions of travel at the time of the trip.