Subhead Couple arrested on murder, cruelty charges for July 2019 death of two-year-old

Larry Richard Myers and Connie Lou Myers (Photos from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office jail records)

An Elbert County grand jury handed down indictments of a Montevideo Road couple on Dec. 10 for two felonies – murder and cruelty to children – in connection with a case from July 2019 regarding the…