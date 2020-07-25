Early Saturday vote cancelled by state

Body

The early voting date for Saturday in the upcoming Aug. 11 Republican House District 33 runoff has been cancelled, according Elbert County Registrar Melissa Shead.

Early voting in the Georgia House of Representatives District 33 Republican runoff between Elbert County’s Rob Leverett and Madison County’s Tripp Strickland began July 20.

Shead said the state notified her last week of the elimination of the Saturday (Aug. 1) voting date.

In early voting, there is usually a Saturday in which early voters have an option to vote.

Early voting will be held in the Historic Rock Gym beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Early voting will continue during the weeks of July 27 and Aug. 3.

The winner in the Leverett-Strickland House District 33 race will face Democrat Kerry Hamm in November.

Hamm was unopposed in June 9 primary voting.