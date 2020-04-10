Commissioners to teleconference work session, meeting

Body

County Manager Bob Thomas announced last week that the Elbert County Board of Commissioners would hold their work session and regularly scheduled meeting via a teleconference call using Webex from Cisco.

Community Development and Code Enforcement Officer Allen Hulme, who also does IT work for the county, said the public can either dial into the meeting using a phone number provided or access the call via the computer.

There will be no video broadcast during the call, but the agenda will be displayed via the computer during the meeting. Both meetings can be joined by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the specific meeting number or access code followed by the pound sign.

For the work session on Thursday, April 9, the meeting number or access code is 797 936 323. If prompted, the meeting’s password is 4iQCjXTvx84. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. For the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 13, the meeting number or access code is 799 433 124. If prompted, the meeting’s password is PuyQ9PJPi86. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Hulme said anyone wishing to join the meeting via the computer should let him know in advance and he can provide a direct meeting invitation link.

If accessing the meeting via the computer, Webex may prompt the download of a desktop application in order to join the meeting. The desktop application is free to download and users can choose to join as a guest or create an account.