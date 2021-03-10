Mecole Hardman silent auction will raise funds for FHF

Body

Tickets are on sale at the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce for the Friends Helping Friends (FHF) Silent Auction Saturday, March 20 featuring Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who competed in his second Super Bowl in two years Feb. 7.

The silent auction will be held at the Elbert County Middle School gym beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and are available in the Elbert County Civic Center office.

A maximum number of 200 people (including FHF, Inc. board member volunteers, media and special guests) will be allowed in the building due to COVID precautions.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

Winning bidders will have their photo taken (printed on site) with Mecole on stage as he signs their auction item. A full size helmet and NFL footballs will be auctioned off in a live auction toward the end. ElbertonNet will video and air the event.

Highest bidders may deduct the cost of their ticket from the cost of one item, and may also apply the total amount donated toward their 2022 FHF Friends level.

Football items only will be auctioned and signed by Mecole at this event (other auction items normally offered at this annual event will be available at the FHF Jam Fest/Taste of Elberton/Silent Auction slated for Aug. 28.)

All proceeds to FHF, Inc. go toward providing inclusive educational opportunities for Elbert County students overcoming special challenges with a little help from their friends. Visit FriendsHelpingFriendsClub.com for more info about FHF.

In addition to the many items Hardman has provided for the auction is a game-worn signed Kansas City Chiefs jersey, according to FHF’s Sandy Adams.

“Mecole gave us one of his game jerseys for the auction a few days ago,” said Adams. “He also said he would bring and sign any of his HardMan To Catch apparel for anyone who purchases one during the event.”