Spike Devils travel to Carnesville for matches with Cedar Shoals, Franklin County

The Elbert County Spike Devils traveled to Carnesville for matches against Franklin County and Cedar Shoals last week. Cedar Shoals won the night 2-0 with Franklin County beating Elbert 2-0. Elbert rallied in the second game against Franklin to make it a close game. The Spike Devils traveled to Rabun County to take on Rabun and Lumpkin Counties after press time Tuesday. Elbert will host Banks County at home Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. (Photo by Franklin County Citizen Publisher Shane Scoggins)

