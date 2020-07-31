Schedule revised, Devils to scrimmage the Lions

Body

The Elbert County Blue Devils are now scheduled to kick off the 2020 football season at Franklin County High School in Carnesville for a scrimmage on Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m., according to a revised football schedule sent out by Head Coach Shannon Jarvis on Sunday evening.

The revised schedule comes a week after the Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees voted to push back the start of the season two weeks to Sept. 4.

The Blue Devils will now play three conference games against Union, Rabun and Banks Counties along with the scrimmage against Franklin, a rivalry game against Hart County and five other games against Whitfield Academy, Commerce, Washington-Wilkes, Lincoln County and Haralson County.