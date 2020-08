Subhead Hart County will receive maximum of 2,000 tickets for season opener in the Granite Bowl Sept. 4

The Historic Granite Bowl will only hold a maximum of 5,000 fans during the Elbert-Hart rivalry game Friday, Sept. 4.

Elbert County and Hart County athletic officials met Monday afternoon and agreed on limiting the number of fans in the Historic Granite Bowl in the Friday, Sept. 4 football opener between the Blue…