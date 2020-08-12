Loss of ‘off-season’ weightlifting concerns Jarvis

Subhead GHSA mandates elimination of preseason scrimmages, so Devils and Hart County will go live in season opener

Coach Shannon Jarvis works with wide receivers in a “shell” practice with shoulder pads and helmets on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Elbert County’s scrimmage at Franklin County on Friday, Aug. 21 was eliminated by the Georgia High School Association. (Photo by Jones)

There was enough apprehension at the end of last week with Elbert County Head Football Coach Shannon Jarvis, but then he found out that the Blue Devils were going to have to bypass a scrimmage…