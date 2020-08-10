Lady Devils volleyball team playing historic first match on Monday

Erica Wilson works on front line play with Elbert County volleyball team members last week on the newly reconditioned floor at the high school. The Lady Devils will open the season against Athens Christian Monday beginning with a junior varsity match at 5 p.m. (Photo by Jones)

Elbert County Comprehensive High School’s Volleyball Lady Devils are set to make a historic debut Monday, Aug. 10 at the school’s gymnasium on the school campus. The debut of volleyball as a varsity…