Lady Devils take on Prince Avenue, play in tourney

Sophomore Pitcher Jaynee Webb opened the Lady Devils softball game against Oconee Monday night at Wesley King Field. The team will travel to Prince Avenue Thursday for a 5 p.m. game. (Photo by Scoggins)

The Elbert County Lady Devils Softball team is now 0-6 for the season after falling to Oconee County 14-1 Monday night at Wesley King Field. Elbert’s young pitching staff, comprised of sophomore…