Lady Devils end season one short

Niya Moon (21), Jamia Allen and Aaniyah Allen (3) react after Aaniyah was knocked to the ground by a referee during Tuesday’s 46-45 loss against Josey in the playoffs. (Photo by Scoggins)

Josey High School’s Lady Eagles, who will be playing for a state title at noon on Thursday, got to the state finals because they caught Elbert County’s Lady Devils on a cold shooting night March 2. …