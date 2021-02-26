Lady Devils, Devils named first team all-region

Body

Lady Devil sophomore Aaniyah Allen was named Region 8AA’s co-player of the year along with Union County’s Ava Hunter.

Fellow Lady Devils Niya Moon and Terrace Hester were selected to the Region 8AA first team all-region.

Elbert County Blue Devils senior Jaden Brown and junior Jamil Burton were selected to the Region 8AA first team all-region.

Sophomore Lady Devils Jamia Allen and Brenasia Faust were selected as honorable mentions for the Region 8AA team.

Blue Devil senior Ben Rucker was selected as an honorable mention for the Region 8AA team.