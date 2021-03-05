Lady Devils breeze into Elite Eight

Lady Devil Jameria Allen watches as Jordan Glaze attempts to put up a shot against the Temple Lady Tigers during the first round of the GHSA state playoffs in the Inferno Tuesday, Feb. 23. By defeating the Lady Tigers 52-14, the Lady Devils advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where they defeated South Atlanta 62-28 Friday, Feb. 26. (Photo by Scoggins)

It wasn’t the blistering barrage of threes that gave the Lady Devils a 25-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, nor was it the smothering defense that allowed the Hornets of South Atlanta a measly…