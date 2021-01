Subhead Undefeated Lady Devils to play in ‘She Got Game’ Classic before beginning region play Jan. 5

Sophomore Rere Allen takes the ball down the court against Grovetown Dec. 12 in the Elbert County Middle School Gym. (Photo by Scoggins)

The undefeated Elbert County Lady Devils are 6-0 on the season as of Tuesday morning after defeating Walnut Grove and Commerce last week and T.L. Hanna in the first round of the McDonald’s Shootout…