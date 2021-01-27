Double OT Thriller

Sophomores Quon Moss (far left) and Kane Hughes and juniors Bryce Dickerson and Trustin Allen (21) jump for joy after the Devils’ 89-85 victory over Banks in double OT Jan. 22 in the Inferno while juniors Jamil Burton and A.J. Henderson celebrate with a hug. (Photo by Scoggins)

After Friday’s double overtime thriller in the Inferno that led to an 89-85 victory for the Elbert County Blue Devils, all Head Coach Don Hurlburt could say was how proud he was of his team. “This…