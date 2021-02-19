Devils to play Banks for region title

Sophomore Trustin Allen (left) and junior Jamil Burton (right) watch as senior Korbin Eberhardt (center) blocks a layup from a Rabun County Wildcat during the Devils’ competition against Rabun County during the Region 8-AA Tournament at Banks County Saturday, Feb. 13. (Photo by Scoggins)

Head Coach Don Hurlburt and the Elbert County Blue Devils will face off against the Banks County Leopards Thursday, Feb. 18 for the third time this season, this time for the Region 8-AA Championship…