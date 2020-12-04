Devils go down fighting, 28-21

Q.T. Teasley leaps over a defender Saturday in the Granite Bowl. Playing in his final game in the Historic Granite Bowl, Teasley caught two passes for 41 yards against Bremen in the state playoffs. (Photo by Scoggins)

Injured junior Sam Lavender consoles senior C.J. Tate after Elbert County fell to Bremen 28-21 in the first round of the state playoffs Saturday in the Historic Granite Bowl. Other seniors playing their final game in the Granite Bowl included Mehki Davenport, Quin Hall, Q.T. Teasley, Nolan Johnson, Nate Lavender, Tyshawn Hughes, Austin Duck, L.J. Browner and A.J. German. The Blue Devils defeated Union County and Banks County in the region to reach the first round of the state playoffs. (Photo by Scoggins)