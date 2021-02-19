Championship Bound

Sophomores (L-R) Lilly Ray, Terrace Hester, Niya Moon, junior Jordan Glaze, sophomores Brenasia Faust and Aaniyah Allen and Head Coach Josh Jones react to a score from senior Jedihah Williams in the Lady Devils’ competition against Union County during the Region 8-AA Tournament at Banks County Friday, Feb. 12. (Photo by Scoggins)

Head Coach Josh Jones and the Elbert County Lady Devils are one step away from obtaining Jones’ goal for the season - winning the region championship. After defeating Union County 74-39 in the…