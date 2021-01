Subhead Elbert County, 4-6, coming off victory over highly-touted Greater Atlanta Christian School

Jaelin Webb drives to the basket in last week’s McDonald’s Shootout in Hartwell. The Blue Devils, Lady Devils and junior varsity teams will take on Cedar Shoals in the Inferno on Friday. (Photo by Shane Scoggins)

The Elbert County Blue Devils were scheduled to head into a region showdown in Homer Tuesday night after press time as they traveled to Banks County for the first region game of the season. After…