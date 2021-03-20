Blue Devil golfers beat Franklin, Oglethorpe/Putnam

The Elbert County Blue Devil golf team consists of (L-R) Coach Larry Kesler, Slate Crook, Alex Dunbrack, Jake Harper, Thomas Brady, Levi Johnson, Brady Starrett, Ethan Cone, Braydon Scarborough, Kamuri Willis, Landon Cagle and Hayden Marunich.

The Elbert County boys golf team went on a winning streak last week, defeating Oglethorpe and Putnam counties at home at Arrowhead Pointe Tuesday, March 9 and Franklin County Thursday, March 11 at…