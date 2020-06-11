Lake Living Spring 2020: Events Calendar

Body

Note: Due to COVID-19 postponements an cancellations, please be aware that some events may change.

FRANKLIN

Friday, June 12, 7-9 p.m., Main Street Music featuring Second Time Around in downtown Lavonia at the Gazebo.

Friday, June 26, 8:30-10 p.m., Movies Under the Stars, “Up,” at Lavonia Memorial Park.

Saturday, June 27, Ty Cobb Museum presents John Berry and the Country River Band in concert at the Swails Center in Franklin Springs.

Friday, July 10, 7-9 p.m., Main Street Music featuring Tugalo Holler in downtown Lavonia at the Gazebo.

Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, Franklin Community Players’ Youth Summer Theatre Program production of “Willy Wonka” at the Lavonia Cultural Center.

Friday, Aug. 7, Main Street Music featuring Splitshot in downtown Lavonia at the Gazebo.

HART

Saturday, June 27, Pre-4th Extravaganza Weekend, features the following events:

* Hartwell Y Olympic and Sprint Triathlons, start time 7 a.m. Lake Hartwell Y Tri takes place at the pristine Big Oaks Recreation Area and offers two race distances to accommodate athletes of all levels. Sponsored by the Bell Family YMCA. Details: trisignup.com/Race/GA/Hartwell/TheHartwellYTri.

* Pre-4th Arts & Crafts Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Hartwell on the square. Features more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, food, kids’ activities and family fun. Children’s Patriotic Parade starts at 10 a.m. Details: hartwellserviceleague.org/pre-4th.

* Pre-4th Fireworks Celebration, 6-9:45 p.m. at the Big Oaks Recreation Area. Bring a chair and find a spot for the big fireworks display. Featuring food vendors, music, and kids’ activities on site. The fun starts at 6 p.m.; the fireworks display will start after dark (around 9:15 p.m.). If you want to see the fireworks from your boat just head over to the dam around dusk. Details: hart-chamber.org/events/details/pre-4th-fireworks-celebration-6972.

Tuesday, July 21, REACH Hart Foundation Prom. Begins at 6:30 p.m. Theme of this “prom for grownups” is “The Great Gatsby.” Features live music, silent auctions, light fare and plenty of dancing and fun. Proceeds go to benefit the REACH Hart Community Education Foundation’s support of the annual REACH Scholarship given to five eighth-grade students to help them be the first in their families to go pursue secondary education. Southern Hart Brewing Co., 350 E. Howell St., Hartwell.

HALL

Friday, July 3, Giant Lake-wide Fireworks celebration at University Yacht Club. University Yacht Club is located at 6649 Yacht Club Road in Flowery Branch.

Saturday, July 4, Fireworks at Lake Lanier. Includes all-day live entertainment, games, and family fun before the fireworks extravaganza. The park opens at 10 a.m. and the fireworks are scheduled for 9:40 p.m. Overnight packages and regular daily admission tickets are available. The Islands are located at 7000 Holiday Road in Buford. Details: 770-932-7200.

RABUN

Sunday, May 24, Lake Burton Wooden Boat Parade and Show, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Timson Cove; show begins at 1 p.m. at LaPrade’s Marina.

Friday, June 5, Full Moon Hike at Tallulah Gorge State Park, 9-10:30 p.m. Hike the suspension bridge and watch the moon rise over the gorge. Hike goes down and up 620 stairs. Bring water and snacks with you. No registration is necessary, but you should call the day of to make sure it has not been cancelled as it is weather dependent. No pets allowed. $5 plus $5 parking or annual park pass. Details: 706-754-7981.

Saturday, June 6, National Trail Day Hike to Hemlock Falls, 8-10 a.m. at Moccasin Creek State Park. Hike is a little more than 2 miles and follows a scenic mountain stream and several waterfalls. Meet and park at Hemlock Falls Trail head, all ages welcome. Details: 706-947-3194.

Saturday, June 13, Lakes Fire Department Fish Fry Fundraiser, at Lakes Fire Station.

Saturday, July 4, 35th Annual Lake Burton Fun Run. Begins at 9 a.m. at Moccasin Creek State Park.

Saturday, July 4, Lake Burton Fourth of July Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, Lake Burton Community Association Tour of Homes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Boats depart from LaPrade’s Marina.

Saturday, Aug. 22, Centennial Burton Bash, 6:30-9 p.m., Camp High Harbour Dining Hall.

Sunday, Sept. 6, Tal-luau at Tallulah Gorge State Park, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Last chance to swim at the beach before it closes for the season. No registration necessary. $5 park pass or annual pass required. Details: 706-754-7981.

STEPHENS

Sunday, June 28, Toccoa Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops Concert, The Links at Lake Toccoa. Time to be announced.

TOWNS

Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, noon-5 p.m., Home & Garden Show, Towns County Recreation and Conference Center, Hiawassee. Free admission and parking. Details: 755-321-2110 or 828-321-2111.

First and third Thursday of each month, Plein Air Painters of Hiawassee, 2-5 p.m. Meet at the ArtWorks Gallery, Hiawassee. The group travels to a local scenic spot to paint with other artists. All media welcome. Bring a water and hat. Details: 706-896-4966.

Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, June 27-28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Made in Georgia Festival. More than 100 vendors offering products made, grown, brewed, harvested, stitched, crafted or inspired by Georgia. Towns County Recreation and Conference Center, Young Harris. Details: 706-896-4966.

UNION

Saturday-Sunday, May 23-24, Blairsville Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival. Annual Memorial Day event held in Downtown Blairsville. Parade at 10 a.m. May 23, then demonstrations, crafts, music and more. Details.

Saturday-Sunday, June 13-14, Blairsville Scottish Festival & Highland Games. Discover your “clan” and hang out with the locals and visitors enjoying traditional games, Highland music, dancing and food with a Scottish flair. Watch border collies herd sheep and falcons swoop down on “prey” or check your roots at the Heritage tent. Children can compete in their own Highland games and enjoy face painting and train rides. Details: blairsvillescottishfestival.org.

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, June 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mountain Fling at North Georgia Technical College. Arts and crafts, indoors and out. Free admission and parking. Details: artworksgalleryga.com.

Saturday, July 4, Fourth of July celebration, boat parade and fireworks. Boat parade at Nottely Marina, 11 a.m. Also fun at Vogel State Park, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and fireworks at Meeks Park, begin at dusk.

Friday, Aug. 14-Saturday, Aug. 22, 68th annual Georgia Mountain Fair. Features musical performances, arts and crafts, carnival rides, unique attractions. Details: GeorgiaMountainFairgrounds.com.

Saturday-Sunday, July 18-19, Butternut Creek Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrate the arts of the mountain region, including fine arts, crafts, woodwork, oils and watercolors, stained and leaded glass, jewelry and more. Free admission and parking. Details: butternutcreekfestival.com.

Saturday, Aug. 22, Taste of the Mountains in Blairsville, 4-7 p.m. Food lovers of all ages are invited to this inaugural event at the Union County Farmers Market. Featuring food, wine, beer and spirits, live music, cooking demonstrations. Details: https://blairsvillefoodfest.com.

WHITE

Saturday, May 23, Crusher Vineyard and Trail Race, 5K/10K, 1-mile fun run, 7:30 a.m. at Yonah Mountain Vineyard, 1717 Highway 255 S., Cleveland. Runners may enjoy a free glass of wine after the race. Proceeds benefit Community Helping Hands Clinic and MedLink Georgia. Cost of the 5K is $40, 10K is $50. Fun run is free. Details: yonahmountainvineyards.com/service/thecrusher.

Saturday, June 6

• Cabbage Patch Kids tea party, BabyLand General Hospital,300 NOK Dr., Cleveland. Cost is $15, reservations required. Details or reservations: 706-865-2171 ext. 0 or CabbagePatchKids.com.

• National Trails Day at Helen to Hardman Heritage Trail, 10 a.m.-noon. Two-mile guided hike. Meet at visitor center. Cost $5.

• Falls to Farm Hike, 11 miles, one-way hike from Anna Ruby Falls to Hardman Farm. Cost is$40 per person.

Saturday, June 13

• Victorian Wake at Hardman Farm State Historic Site, 4-6 p.m. Event is a customary Victorian wake, complete with casket and short hike to Crescent Hill Baptist Church. Unique and interesting experience. Cost is $20.

• Shriner’s parade, 2 p.m. downtown Helen. Begins at Helen Festhalle, ends at Betty’s Country Store.

Thursday, June 18 and Thursday, July 16, Hollywood at Hardman, 8 p.m. at the Helen to Hardman Farm State Historic Site. Celebrates 150th anniversary at Hardman Farm. Features props from the 1950s movie “I’d Climb the Highest Mountain” and meet residents who participated in the filming project. Refreshments available for purchase. Family-friendly, features games and viewing of the film.

Saturday, June 27

• Harvest Festival, 10 am.-4 p.m. at Hardman Farm State Historic Site. Harvest sunflowers or corn and see how sorghum is harvested and processed. Enjoy a beautiful day in the Valley with music, games and treats. Mansion tours available on the hour, standard rates apply. Grounds admission to the festivities is $6 per person and includes one dozen ears of farm fresh corn.

• 9th Annual Lavender Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lavender Cottage and Garden, 53 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee. Discover unique Lavender products, create lavender wands and culinary Lavender and Georgia made treats. Free admission. Details: 706-878-0100 or https://shop.thelavendercottageandgarden.com/.

Saturday, July 4, Fourth of July fireworks, 8016 S. Main St. (in the back across the river) in Helen. The fireworks begin at dusk behind the Alpine Village Shoppes and Helen Welcome Center. Details: 706-878-2181 or visit helenga.org.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, July 17-19, Christmas in July, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Helen Arts and Heritage Center, 25 Chattahoochee Strasse, Helen. Includes artists and fine craftsmen from across Northeast Georgia along with mountain music, face painting, baked goods and more. Details: 706-878-3933 or helenarts.org.

Saturday, July 25, Farm to Table, 5-8:30 p.m. at Hardman Farm State Historic Site. Evening in The Valley, features live music, period dressed characters teaching about the history of the Farm and locally grown dinner and drinks. RSVP required. Limited to 150 guests. Tickets will be available online. Cost $75 per person. Details: gastateparks.org/hardmanfarm.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, Taste of Helen, 5-8 p.m. at Helen Festhalle, 1074 Edelweiss Strasse. Enjoy different food from local establishments. Cost is $25. Details: helenchamber.com or 706-878-1908.