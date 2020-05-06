True Blue’s president is charged

Body

Elbert County athletic booster organization True Blue’s president turned himself Tuesday after he was served warrants charging him with theft by taking, false statements and writing and felony theft by taking in two different incidents.

Jason Paul Ray, 43, of 531 Woodland Road was booked by the Elberton Police Department (EPD), according to EPD Detective Sgt. Scott Marunich.

According to Marunich, Ray, who became True Blue President in July of 2019, was responsible for collecting cash concession proceeds for high school basketball, wrestling, softball and baseball games at the end of 2019 and early 2020.

“He collected the money from the concessions but he never made any deposits,” Marunich explained Tuesday.

Marunich said that when it was discovered by a True Blue officer that Ray had never made any deposits, Ray then reported to the Elberton Police Department that $10,000 in cash had been taken from his truck parked at his home.

Marunich said the reported stolen money from his vehicle was “suspicious,” and that there was never any evidence that it had occurred.

After a financial audit Marunich said Ray was charged with theft by taking from True Blue in the amount of $20,401.50 and the false statements and writing charge resulted from the report Ray made on stolen funds from his vehicle.

The EPD also charged Ray with a count of felony theft by taking from the Georgia Blaze girls fastpitch softball team.

Marunich said that unpaid bills on a lease Georgia Blaze had with the City of Bowman led to eventual charges that Ray took $3,000 from Georgia Blaze.

In that instance, Marunich said Ray set up an account for a fundraiser committee involved with the Georgia Blaze Softball Team. When the account was set up, Marunich said Ray did not put any other officers from Georgia Blaze on the account.

Marunich said Ray made initial payments for Georgia Blaze to rent the old Bowmart building, but afterwards he made no other payments.