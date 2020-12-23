Nursing home statistics ‘staggering’

Subhead Twenty of 22 Elbert County COVID-19 deaths are nursing home residents

Magnolia Estates was unaffected by COVID-19 until November ... then an outbreak occurred that, so far, has claimed the lives of eight residents at the long-term care facility in Elberton. (Photo by Jones)

Since the spring of 2020 there have been severe COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the U.S., but perhaps nothing is as heartbreaking as the devastation that can occur within nursing homes and personal…