Nursing home statistics ‘staggering’

Subhead
Twenty of 22 Elbert County COVID-19 deaths are nursing home residents
-
Magnolia Estates was unaffected by COVID-19 until November ... then an outbreak occurred that, so far, has claimed the lives of eight residents at the long-term care facility in Elberton. (Photo by Jones)
Since the spring of 2020 there have been severe COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the U.S., but perhaps nothing is as heartbreaking as the devastation that can occur within nursing homes and personal…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.