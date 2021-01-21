Marunich takes over as Elberton’s Chief of Police

-
New Elberton Police Chief Scott Marunich, who grew up in Minnesota, joined the U.S. Army in 1996 and served in Kuwait in Operation Desert Shield and was stationed at Georgia’s Fort Stewart and Fort Benning, Louisiana’s Fort Polk and California’s Fort Irwin. He was also deployed to Kuwait and was a part of Operation Desert Shield between the first and second Gulf Wars. (Photo by Scoggins)
The Elberton Police Department (EPD) is under new leadership as Scott Marunich became the official chief of the department Jan. 4.
Although in a new role, Marunich is no stranger to the EPD…
