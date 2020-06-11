Landfill hearing

Body

Senior Superior Court Judge David Sweat will hold a video conference hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. to “consider the adequacy” of Elbert County’s answer to a higher court review of an appeal filed by Sweet City Landfill LLC.

Sweet City Landfill, which has been trying to get permission to apply for a permit to build a landfill in west Elbert County along Athens Highway, has filed seven lawsuits against the county in the last 11 years. The county must grant Sweet City permisson to apply for the permits. However, county commissioners voted 5-0 in March of last year to deny Sweet City permission to seek the Environmental Protection Agency permits to build a landfill.

Among the issues that need resolving is Sweet City’s contention that the county didn’t present a full record of what has transpired in the case during a hearing that was mandated by Judge Sweat in a 2018 hearing.

The hearing will be held “utilizing video conferencing technology,” according to a notice of the hearing issued by Judge Sweat Monday.

The notice said the public will be able to observe the hearing via livestream by going to the 10th Judicial District’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/

UCrErQDut1J6YdlPQ-8RHj6Q

or

https://tinyurl.com/10thjad

Sweat’s notice instructed Elbert County Superior Court Clerk Leigh Starrett to post the information about the hearing on the Elbert County Clerk of Court’s website and at conspicuous places at the Elbert County Courthouse. The court will provide a place to view the proceeding at the Elbert County Courthouse Annex.