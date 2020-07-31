Gurtler meets with local Republicans at McIntosh

Body

The Elbert County Republican Party and the Friends of Matt Gurtler hosted a meet and greet for the current District 8 State Representative at McIntosh Coffee Shoppe on Wednesday, July 22.

Gurtler spoke to the crowd of about 50 people about his campaign strategy to replace Rep. Doug Collins in the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The candidate will face Andrew Clyde in the Aug. 11 runoff for the Republican spot on the ballot.

Gurtler received 22 percent of the votes while Clyde received 19 percent of the votes in the June 9 primary.

In a runoff in Georgia House District 33, Republicans Rob Leverett of Elberton and Tripp Strickland of Madison County will be held Aug. 11.

In early voting thus far (starting on July 20) in Elbert County, Elbert County Registrar Melissa Shead said 170 early voters have voted in person and 236 absentee ballots have already been returned to the registrar’s office.

In all, 1,065 ballots have been requested, according to Shead.

Early voting continues through Friday, Aug. 7. There is no Saturday voting in this runoff, according to Shead.