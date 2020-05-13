The Elberton Star, WSGC radio are sponsoring forum for Republican 33rd District House seat

Body

The Elberton Star and WSGC radio will host a forum at the Elbert County Government Complex on Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m.

Three Republican candidates for the District 33 Georgia House of Representatives seat that will be vacated by Rep. Tom McCall at the end of the year will be included in the forum – Bruce Azevedo of Madison County, Rob Leverett of Elbert County and Tripp Strickland of Madison County.

The three Republican candidates will be on the ballot in the June 9 primary.

Kerry Hamm, a Democrat from Elbert County who is running for the seat, has no opposition in the June 9 primary.

Georgia’s 33 House District is composed of all of Elbert County, all of Lincoln County and portions of Madison County, Wilkes County and Columbia County.

There will be no live audience at the forum location but it will be carried live by WSGC radio and last about an hour.

Questions submitted by readers and listeners will be accepted by The Elberton Star (gjones@elberton.com) and WSGC radio (Scott@wsgcradio.com) and The Star and WSGC will also ask the candidates questions.

The forum on May 26 in Elbert County precedes a live radio event in Madison County on Thursday, May 28.

Early primary voting begins on Monday, May 18 and the election will be held on Tuesday, June 9.