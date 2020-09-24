Elberton Star, WSGC co-host forum on Oct. 1

Body

The Elberton Star and WSGC Radio will co-host a forum at the Elbert County Government Complex on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. for local candidates in the upcoming general election.

Candidates invited to the forum include those for the Georgia House of Representatives District 33 seat, Elbert County Sheriff and Elbert County Board of Education (BOE) District 4 seat.

Rob Leverett, who won the Republican primary for the District 33 seat, and Kerry Hamm, who ran unopposed for the Democrat ticket, will kick off the forum.

Elbert County Sheriff candidates including Democrat incumbent Melvin Andrews, Republican Jeri Lynn Berryman and write-in Wesley McConnell will follow.

Republican incumbent Mike Turner and Democrat Lillvian Jones will conclude the forum as candidates for the BOE District 4 seat.

There will be no live audience at the forum due to COVID-19, but it will be carried live by WSGC radio.

Questions submitted by readers and listeners will be accepted by The Elberton Star (star@elberton.com) and WSGC radio (linton@wsgcradio.com) and The Star and WSGC will also ask the candidates questions.

*****

Early voting will begin Tuesday, Oct. 13 and last until Friday, Oct. 30 at the Historic Rock Gym.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Saturday vote will be held Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrar Melissa Shead said absentee ballots can be dropped off at the official absentee ballot box located at the side entrance of the Elbert County Government Complex at 45 Forest Ave.

Ballots may also be brought inside to the Registrar’s Office.

Elbert County Superintendent of Elections Stephanie Hewell has also announced the Eliam Precinct will move from the Fortsonia Fire Station to Eliam United Methodist Church.

The extra room at the church will allow for more socially distancing space and the new location is right across the street from the old location, according to Hewell.