Elbert County native Martha Vickery Hewell passes away at 100

Body

Mrs. Martha Vickery Hewell, 100, of Elberton, Georgia passed into Glory on Monday, April 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughter, Susan, and wonderful friends, Diane Aiken and Sissy Jackson.



A native of Elbert County, Martha was born in 1919 to Judson and Harriet Vickery as the seventh of eight children. She graduated from Bowman High School in the Class of 1938. Martha married Clyde H. Hewell in 1940. They had two children, Clyde Hewell, Jr., and Susan H. Guinn of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Martha was preceded in death by her dear husband, Clyde, in 2011, and her beloved son, Clyde Jr. in 2002.



Martha worked for Southeastern Power for over 30 years and loved what she did. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Elberton, and a faithful member of The Friendship Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Open Fellowship Sunday School Class in Myrtle Beach, having attended there when with her daughter, Susan. Martha also enjoyed volunteering as a Pink Lady at Elbert Memorial Hospital.



Mrs. Hewell is survived by her daughter, Susan H. Guinn (John) of Myrtle Beach, SC; a nephew, Victor Maffett and his wife Mickie, of Elberton; a sister-in-law, Ann Vickery of Conyers; a step-granddaughter, Donna Guinn of Fayetteville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.



A drive-in graveside service for close friends to celebrate the beautiful life of Mrs. Hewell will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Elmhurst Cemetery, with Dr. Raymond Scott and Rev. Gary Purvis officiating. In light of the current restrictions due to COVID-19, and in order to protect the safety of everyone, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



Flowers are optional, and memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Ramp Ministry, 132 Heard St., Elberton, GA 30635. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hicksfuneral.com.



The family would like to thank the many friends who loved Mrs. Martha and who share wonderful memories over the years of many good times together. A special thank you to Diane Aiken who has been by Martha’s side for over four years. Martha referred to Diane as “my right and left arm, and half my brain.” Another special lady who loved and helped her family, especially in her last days was Sissy Jackson. The family also extends a special thanks to Mrs. Mary Lou Dewberry, who was Mrs. Martha’s hairdresser for many years.



The family would also like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Nancy Hart Nursing Center for their care, love, and support during the last years of Mrs. Martha’s life. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Dan McAvoy who was so attentive to her needs, to Compassionate Care Hospice for their care, and to Hicks Funeral Home for their lovely services.



Arrangements for Mrs. Martha Vickery Hewell are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.