Subhead Leverett, Strickland runoff to decide Republican candidacy for District 33 Georgia House seat

Rob Leverett and Tripp Strickland will face off in the runoff for the Georgia House of Representatives District 33 seat on Aug. 11.

Early voting in the Georgia House of Representatives District 33 Republican runoff between Elbert County’s Rob Leverett and Madison County’s Tripp Strickland will begin Monday, July 20. The runoff…