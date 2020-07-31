DPH tested, for free, 2,569 over four weeks at Civic Center

Body

Over a four-week period beginning on June 22 the Georgia Department of Public Health tested 2,569 people for free at the Elberton Civic Center, according to an update from Elbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Chuck Almond and Deputy Director Beth Seymour.

As of Monday afternoon the Georgia Department of Public Health's (DPH) website had Elbert County with a total of 286 cumulative positive cases, 1 death and 14 hospitalizations.

When DPH started testing on June 22 Elbert County had 83 cumulative positive tests.

“Begin thinking about flu season and consider a flu and pneumonia vaccine,” Almond and Seymour said in the update last week. “If you suspect you are sick, please see your doctor as soon as possible. Do not try to wait it out, especially if your symptoms are flu-like.”

They also encouraged Elbert County citizens to keep working toward being safe and healthy.

“We want to thank the citizens of Elbert County for all of their support from the beginning,” they said in their update. “Most of all we want to encourage each one of you to please do not let your guard down, as seasons and activities change please be aware of your health and safety. This pandemic is far from over and we want to keep you encouraged to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout our community. We hope everyone stays as safe and as healthy as possible.”