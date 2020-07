Subhead City of Elberton will be expanding its broadband system in September

Moving its July meeting away from the Fourth of July Holiday, the Elberton City Council met in the Elberton Arts Center on Thursday, July 9. (Photo by Jones)

The Elberton City Council, now wearing masks and continuing to maintain social distance, approved one of 12 bids submitted for the “build out” of its telecommunications system in the southeastern…