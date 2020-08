Subhead Issue was airborne deposition of contaminants from wood treatment wastes

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) recently released the results of a ‘health consultation’ at Elbert County Primary School, which is right across the road from Martin Fireproofing Georgia Inc. (Photo by Scoggins)

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has determined that past exposures to dioxins in the soil at Elbert County Primary School were “not likely” to harm school children who played in a…