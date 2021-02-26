Water both ways, Elberton getting paid

Elberton’s water department’s revenues have benefitted from Georgia Renewable Power’s incinerator plant in Madison County. Since September GRP has had to send wastewater back to Elberton’s two sewage treatment plants to be treated before being released into nearby streams in Elbert County. (Photo by Jones)

When Madison County’s Industrial Development and Building Authority (MCIDBA) approached the City of Elberton about running a water line to the Broad River for the purpose of purchasing water from the…