PPP loans officially forgiven

Dr. Glenn Poon (left) and Gail Lavender (right), who combined served 17 years on the Elbert Memorial Hospital Authority Board, were honored by Authority Chairman Daniel Graves at last week’s board meeting. Poon served 10 years on the authority board while Lavender served seven. (Photo by Jones)

Federal notification that Elbert Memorial Hospital’s Paycheck Protection Program funds have been officially forgiven and an average daily census of 17.6 patients in December were just a part of the…