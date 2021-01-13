Nancy Hart: ‘It hit us hard’

Subhead
In two weeks, Fortsonia nursing home went from zero COVID-19 cases to 30
As the New Year approached, while all the other long-term care facilities in Elbert County had been ravaged by COVID-19, Nancy Hart Nursing Home in Fortsonia had zero positive cases. In the past two weeks, Nancy Hart has been, according to the facility’s administrator, ‘struggling’ with an outbreak. (Photo by Slay)
On Dec. 29, every resident at Nancy Hart Nursing Home who wanted a COVID-19 vaccination got one.
And since that long-term care facility had not at that point had any resident test positive for COVID…
