Subhead ‘Real history’ – Bowman mayor and three council members are female

Bowman’s City Council has four women serving on the city’s council – (L-R) Mayor Roberta Rice and council members Henrietta Williams, Betty Jo Maxwell and Mary Clark. (Photos by Scoggins)

Out of Elbert County’s three governing bodies, the Bowman City Council is the only body to boast female members. After former Mayor Betty Jo Maxwell won the city’s special election in November to…