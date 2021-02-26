Local clean water advocates keep eye on permit process
Elberton is currently getting paid to “treat” wastewater coming from this incinerator plant in Madison County. The plant is seeking a permit to allow them to release wastewater into a tributary that empties into Broad River. (Photo by Jones)
GRP Madison Renewable Energy Facility (GRP) in Colbert is applying for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit (NPDES No. GA0050283)) from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources…
