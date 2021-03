Subhead Blackwell, ECPS and ECES will have new leaders in ‘21-‘22

Three new administrators were named by the Elbert County Board of Education at Monday night’s BOE work session. The new administrators are (L-R) Principal Laura Albertson at Elbert County Primary School (replacing the retiring Rosa Harris), Director Dr. Audrey Johnson at Paul J. Blackwell Learning Center (replacing Dr. Sonya Barnett) and Principal Jasper Huff at Elbert County Elementary School (replacing Stephanie Wiles). (Photo by Jones)

Three new administrators were named in three different Elbert County schools at Monday night’s Elbert County Board of Education work session. The new director at the Paul J. Blackwell Learning…