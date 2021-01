Subhead WWII vet, civic-minded and loved, George Albert Gaines Jr. will be laid to rest Thursday

Native Elbertonian George Gaines died Friday at age 101. He wlll be laid to rest in a graveside ceremony at Elmhurst Cemetery Thursday. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

George Albert Gaines Jr., whose affection for his community (and his community’s affection for him) seemed like it came from a script for a Frank Capra movie, died Friday. He was 101 years old. A…