Subhead Commission dealing with hemp ordinance, courthouse bell repair

The Elbert County Board of Commissioners have a lot of tough decisions to make, including what to do about the cupola on the courthouse that is leaning precariously toward the square. (Photo by Scoggins)

The Elbert County Board of Commissioners have a lot of decisions to make in the upcoming months surrounding issues with a proposed ordinance on hemp farming and processing, repairs to the courthouse…