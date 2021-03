Subhead There’s a plan here and it is part of God’s ‘big plan’

‘To further your education and help yourself, in the long run, to become more successful’ is Turman’s goal for teaching and coaching. (Photo by Scoggins)

Devon Turman never thought he’d be back at Elbert County Comprehensive High School (ECCHS) as one of this year’s newest teachers and coaches. Turman, who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and has…